Pauline Webb

Pauline Webb

Pauline (Forbush) Webb, 85, of South Point, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at a local nursing home facility.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. today Wednesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. 6th St., Ironton, with Pastor Roger Pierce officiating. Interment will follow the service in Ice Creek Cemetery, Deering. The Webb family will receive friends today from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the Webb family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

 

