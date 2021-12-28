Property Transfers – 12/24/2021

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

• Cheryl Dahlstroem and Anders Patrick Dahlstroem to Robin D. Massie, Ironton, $140,000

• Sylvia Staley to Thomas K. Murphy, Kitts Hill, $289,000

• Joe Riley Diamond to Clinton D. Miller, Proctorville, $22,000

• Real Alternative Properties, LLC to DAVA LLC, Proctorville, $155,000

• Tamara L. Ferrell to Kenneth L. and Veronica L. Johnson, Fayette, $35,000

• William R. Purvis to Jennifer E. Simpson, Proctorville, $210,000

• Ashland Family LTD to Compston Properties LLC, 2nd Ward, $350,000

• Joseph A. Deere to Deere Property Management, South Point, $15,000

• Todd Jenkins and Chanda Jenkins to Victoria N. Wright and Kolby H. Brown, South Point, $180,000

• David Lester and Linda Lester to David Ashworth, South Point, $50,000

• Orville K. and Rita M. Conley to Diana L. Jones, Aid, $89,000

• Melissa Howard, administrator of the estate of Mona S. Hart to Freddie L. Hayes Jr, South Point, $25,000

• Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 Reo LLC to Stephen Pratt and Terresa Pratt, Chesapeake, $25,000

• Deotis Conwell and Dorsey T. Conwell to Cecilia A. Hannah, Ironton, $68,000

• William Bellomy Jr. and Holly M. Bunker AKA Holly M. Bellomy to Amy Manring, Ironton, $135,000

• Joyce M. Grim to Taylor Sabrina Childers and David Allen Childers, South Point, $97,500

More Records

Property transfers

Property transfers

Property Transfers- 10/30/2021

Property Transfers- 11/6/2021

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you making any New Year's resolutions for 2022?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...