Property Transfers – 12/24/2021
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021
• Cheryl Dahlstroem and Anders Patrick Dahlstroem to Robin D. Massie, Ironton, $140,000
• Sylvia Staley to Thomas K. Murphy, Kitts Hill, $289,000
• Joe Riley Diamond to Clinton D. Miller, Proctorville, $22,000
• Real Alternative Properties, LLC to DAVA LLC, Proctorville, $155,000
• Tamara L. Ferrell to Kenneth L. and Veronica L. Johnson, Fayette, $35,000
• William R. Purvis to Jennifer E. Simpson, Proctorville, $210,000
• Ashland Family LTD to Compston Properties LLC, 2nd Ward, $350,000
• Joseph A. Deere to Deere Property Management, South Point, $15,000
• Todd Jenkins and Chanda Jenkins to Victoria N. Wright and Kolby H. Brown, South Point, $180,000
• David Lester and Linda Lester to David Ashworth, South Point, $50,000
• Orville K. and Rita M. Conley to Diana L. Jones, Aid, $89,000
• Melissa Howard, administrator of the estate of Mona S. Hart to Freddie L. Hayes Jr, South Point, $25,000
• Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 Reo LLC to Stephen Pratt and Terresa Pratt, Chesapeake, $25,000
• Deotis Conwell and Dorsey T. Conwell to Cecilia A. Hannah, Ironton, $68,000
• William Bellomy Jr. and Holly M. Bunker AKA Holly M. Bellomy to Amy Manring, Ironton, $135,000
• Joyce M. Grim to Taylor Sabrina Childers and David Allen Childers, South Point, $97,500