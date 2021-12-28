Redmen rally falls just short in 58-55 loss to Titans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Maybe the Rock Hill Redmen should work with Toyota Series fishing tournament champion Chris Malone and then maybe they won’t have to think about the one that got away.

Rock Hill came back from a 10-point deficit to get within one point only to have the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans hang on for a 58-55 win on Tuesday.

Brayden “Larry” Adams hit a trifecta with 6 seconds to play that got Rock Hill within 56-55.

The Redmen were forced to foul and the Titans’ Cody Matler hit both foul shots to lead 58-55 with 3.5 seconds left.

Rock Hill passed the ball quickly down the floor for a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that just wouldn’t fall allowing the Titans to escape with the win.

Notre Dame took a 16-9 first quarter lead as Carson Sammons hit a 3-pointer and scored all 5 of his points. Johnathan Strickland added a 3-pointer.

Lane Smith scored 5 points and Adams 4 to account for Rock Hill’s first quarter scoring.

The Titans extended their lead to 33-23 at the half as Strickland knocked down two more 3-pointers and went 3-for-3 at the line as he scored 11 points.

Rock Hill was 6-of-10 from the foul line in the second quarter with Adams scoring 4 points including 2-for-2 at the line.

Owen Hankins came out strong in the third quarter as he scored 8 points while Noah Doddridge hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and the Redmen cut the deficit to 43-38.

Hankins hit another trey and had 7 points in the fourth quarter before fouling out. Adams and Smith scored 5 points each in the quarter.

But Jermaine Powell had 6 points including a 3-pointer, Dylan Seison hit a trey and Metzler hit the to clinching free throws.

Hankins had 16 points to lead the Redmen (3-3). Adams scored 13 and Smith had a career-high 11 points.

The Titans (4-3) also had three players in double figures led by Strickland with 17. Powell had 12 points and Metzler 10.

A key factor in the game was the Titans hitting 16-of-24 free throws while the Redmen made only 10-of-20 attempts.

Rock Hill will host South Point on Jan. 4.

Rock Hill 9 14 15 17 = 55

Notre Dame 16 17 10 15 = 58

ROCK HILL (3-3): Noah Doddridge 2 1 0-0 1 7, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Hankins 5 1 3-10 16, Brayden Adams 4 1 2-2 13, Brayden Adams 4 1 2-2 13, Trenton Williams 0 0 2-2 2, Victory Day 1 0 0-0 2, Chanz Pancake 0 0 0-0 0, Braydon Malone 2 0 0-0 4, Lane Smith 4 0 3-5 11. Totals: 18 3 10-20 55. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Hankins, Malone.

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (4-3): Carson Sammons 1 1 0-0 5, Jermaine Powell 4 1 1-3 12, Carter Campbell 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Seison 0 1 1-2 4, Johnathan Strickland 2 3 4-5 17, Cody Metzler 3 0 4-4 10, Dominic Sparks 0 0 2-2 2, Jarren Edition 2 0 4-8 8. Totals: 12 6 16-24 58. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: None.