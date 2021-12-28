Rachael Fraley: Tagging in—Lawrence County fair prep has begun

On Saturday, Dec. 18, 4-H and FFA members began preparing for the 2022 Lawrence County Fair.

Junior Fair exhibitors tagged in their Market Steer projects.

“Tagging in” a livestock project is a commitment of ownership from the exhibitor to the animal.

Market Steer exhibitors are committing to providing quality care to their livestock animal to produce a wholesome product for the consumer.

Leading up to tag in and for months to come, 4-H and FFA members take pride in preparing their animal for their final show date at the county fair.

Through their 4-H project, members will set goals and objectives, evaluating their progress at the end of the year.

They will also study at least one topic of interest related to animal selection, management practices, working safely with livestock, caring for animals, etc.

Members also take part in many learning and leadership/citizenship activities as part of their project.

Through their required quality assurance training, members are taking responsibility for food safety, making decisions daily impacting the health of their animal and the product they are creating; promising quality food – safe, wholesome and preferred by the customers.

Livestock animals raised by 4-H and FFA members will be sold at the county fair’s livestock sale in July.

Many more livestock exhibitors will commit to their species’ projects in April, May and June; as each livestock animal has its own possession deadlines set by the Ohio Department of Agriculture and enforced by our local Senior Fairboard and OSU Extension partnership.

Any youth interested in raising a livestock animal and competing at the county fair must be a member in good standing of a local 4-H club by March 15.

To join a 4-H club, please contact the Extension Office at 740-533-4322 or Fraley.171@osu.edu.

Rachael Fraley is the OSU Extension Educator for Lawrence County. She can be reached at Fraley.171@osu. edu.