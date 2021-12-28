Vikings use another big 2nd half as they rally by Hornets, 48-37

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — It’s been the same story for most of the season for the Symmes Valley Vikings and it looks like the tune is stuck in their head.

The Vikings fell behind in the first half yet again but used a big third quarter to rally past the Coal Grove Hornets 48-37 on Tuesday.

Hunter Staton and Owen Johnson scored 4 points each as the Hornets took a 10-8 first quarter lead.

Dilen Caldwell hit a 3-pointer for the Vikings.

Levi Best scored 4 of his 6 points in the second quarter as the Vikings cut the deficit to 17-16 at the half.

Johnson had 3 points with Elijah Dillon and Perry Kingrey adding 2 points each for the Hornets.

The Vikings (9-5) began to pound the ball inside in the third quarter and surge ahead 36-24.

Center Brayden Webb scored 10 of the Vikings’ 20 points in the quarter while Caden Brammer and Logan Justice added 4 points each.

Brammer and Justice had 4 more points apiece in the fourth quarter and Grayson Walsh hit two clutch foul shots.

Trevor Hankins and Johnson each hit a 3-pointers and scored 5 points while Staton had a triple as the Hornets attempted a comeback that fell short.

Webb and Brammer scored 12 points each to lead the Vikings. Johnson had a game-high 14 points for the Hornets (3-4).

Coal Grove visits Fairview, Ky., on Thursday while Symmes Valley travels to Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 4.

Sym. Valley 8 8 20 12 = 48

Coal Grove 10 7 7 13 = 37

SYMMES VALLEY (9-5): Caden Brammer 5 0 2-2 12, Ethan Patterson 0 0 0-0 0, Dilen Caldwell 0 1 0-0 3, Brayden Webb 6 0 0-1 12, Aleck Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Best 3 0 0-0 6, Logan Justice 4 0 0-0 8, Grayson Walsh 1 0 5-6 7. Totals: 20-45 7-9 48. 3-pt goals: 1-9. Rebounds: 5-O, 22-D = 27 (Patterson 6, Webb 6, Brammer 6). Assists: 5 (Best 3). Steals: 5 (Brammer 2, Justice 2). Blocks: 3 (Brammer, Webb, Caldwell). Turnovers: 19. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (3-4): Trevor Hankins 2 1 0-0 7, Landon Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Dryzen Mullins 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter Staton 2 1 0-0 7, Elijah Dillon 1 0 1-2 3, Owen Johnson 5 1 1-4 14, Braxton Horn 0 0 0-0 0, Perry Kingrey 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 13 3 2-6 37. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Dillon.