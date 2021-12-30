Barry Nease

Aug. 31, 1951 — Dec. 28. 2021

Barry Allen Nease, 70, of South Point, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born Aug. 31, 1951, in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of the late Woodrow and Rachel Nease.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Terry, Jerry and Woody Nease. Barry was a member of New Beginnings Church in Chesapeake.

He survived by his wife, Vickie Nease; one daughter, Lisa (Ernie) Pierson, of Ironton; one sister, Paulette Allen; two grandchildren, Samantha (Danny) Huff and Jessica Thomas; and three great- grandchildren, Devon, Aaralyn and Levi Huff.

Per his request there will be no services. Wallace Family Funeral Home, formerly Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, will be assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.