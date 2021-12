Brent Houck

Brent David Houck, 66, of Ironton, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at his residence.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara E. (Moore) Houck, whom he married March 25, 1983.

Funeral service was Thursday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home in Ironton, Ohio with burial in Woodland Cemetery.