Charles McGuire

Sept. 15, 1936-Dec. 27, 2021

Charles McGuire, 85, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 27, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1936, in Ironton, to Lundy and Edith (Hall) McGuire. He was a retired Federal employee and a barber for many years. Charles was a member of Heritage Nazarene Church, teen youth leader, choir member and usher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three uncles. Charles is survived by his wife, Bertha Wheeler; children, Mark (Rhonda) and Mary (Sandy White) McGuire; sister, Betty Sweeney; and by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Funeral services will be on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, 1455 N. Court St., Circleville, Ohio 43113. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

