Cold second quarter downfall for Dragons

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Just as things were starting to pick up, the bottom fell out.

The Fairland Dragons got off to a good start offensively only to watch the shooting dry up in the second quarter as they fell behind and never recovered in a 56-53 loss to the Portsmouth West Senators on Wednesday.

The Dragons (7-3) had shooting troubles on the night as they hit just 18-of-49 shots for 36.7 percent including 7-of-23 from 3-point range for 30 percent.

Ethan Taylor and Aiden Porter did all the scoring in the first quarter as Fairland took an 18-17 lead.

Taylor had a 3-pointer and scored 10 points while Porter drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points.

Jesse Dixon and Mitchell Irwin each hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points in the first quarter while Ryan Sissel had 4 points and Cole Tipton hit a triple.

Dixon had another 3-pointer and scored 7 points in the second quarter as five different players scored and West took a 34-21 lead as Fairland managed only 3 points on a basket by Will Davis and a free throw by J.D. Thacker.

The Dragons came out strong in the second half and rallied to get within 46-40.

Taylor buried three 3-pointers, Porter had a trey and 5 points while Brody. Buchanan made 3-of-3 free throws for the Dragons.

Dixon had half of the Senators’ 12 points in the third quarter.

Porter had 6 points, Taylor 4 and J.D. Thacker was 3-of-4 at the line as Fairland outscored West but not enough to erase the 6-point deficit.

Sissel and Dixon combined for 7 of West’s 10 points in the quarter as the Senators held on for the win.

Taylor had a game-high 23 points including 4-of-9 from behind the arc to go with 6 rebounds. Porter had 19 points and 4 steals while Thacker grabbed 9 rebounds.

Dixon scored 21 points and had 8 rebounds for West (4-4). Sissel finished with 12 points and 7 boards while Noah Coleman had 7 rebound, too.

Fairland plays at the World Harvest New Year’s Bash on Saturday and visits Chesapeake on Jan. 4.

Ports. West 17 17 12 10 = 56

Fairland 18 3 19 13 = 53

PORTSMOUTH WEST (4-4): Jack Jordan 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Trevor Fike 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Dixon 6-13 2-4 3-6 21,Jeffrey Bishop 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Tipton 2-4 1-1 0-1 7, Noah Coleman 1-4 0-0 1-5 3, Mitchel Irwin 2-3 1-1 0-0 7, Ryan Sissel 4-9 0-0 4-4 12, Brennan Overby 1-1 0-1 0-0 2, Jacob Davis 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-45 8-16 56. 3-pt goals: 4-7. Rebounds: 33 (Dixon 8, Coleman 7, Sissel 7). Assists: 4 (Dixon 2, Bishop 2). Steals: 1 (Dixon). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (7-3): Will Davis 2-4 0-0 0-0 4, Aiden Porter 4-7 3-11 2-5 19, Ethan Taylor 5-8 4-9 1-2 23, Zion Martin 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 0-3 0-0 4-6 4, Chase Allen 0-2 0-2 0-0 0, Steeler Leap 0-0 0-0 0-2 0, Brody Buchanan 0-1 0-1 3-3 3. Totals:18-49 10-18 53. 3-pt goals: 7-23. Rebounds: 28 (Thacker 9, Taylor 6, Davis 5). Assists: 2 (Martin, Buchanan). Steals: 8 (Porter 4, Taylor 3). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.