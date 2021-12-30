Ironton Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest Winners

What a great day for some hoops!
The Ironton Elks Lodge held its annual Hoop Shoot foul shooting contest on Dec. 6. The winners included, first row left to right, Ava DuFore, Matthew Southers, Nash Sands, T.A. Sands, Baylor Graham and Braxton Guy, second row from left to right, Beckham Waginger, Zane Dressel, Cohen Dressel, Barrett Waginger, Bentlee Waginger and Bronson Guy.
The lodge offered its thanks to, back row from left to right, Matt Stuntebeck, Mayor Sam Cramblit, Josh Sands, Lodge ER Chris Perry, Event Coordinator Mark Stuntebeck, Troy Sands, and Lodge Trustee/registration coordinator Hollie Haney (not pictured).
A very special thank you to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for donating the use of the wonderful Parish Life Center for our event.
First place winners from each age group won an Elks Hoop Shoot Certificate and will advance to the District Contest on Jan. 8 at Jackson High School, 500 Vaughn St., Jackson. Registration will begin at 12:30p with the contest beginning at 2 p.m. (Photo Submitted)