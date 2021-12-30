Janet Jenkins

Janet L. Jenkins, 82, of Ironton, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley.

She is survived by her husband Emerson Jenkins, whom she married Dec. 12, 1958.

There will be a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. today at Sugar Creek Cemetery, 94 County Road 44-S, Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

