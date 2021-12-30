Jonathan Sites

July 7, 1982—Dec. 24, 2021

Jonathan Ray Sites, 39, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 24, 2021. Jon was born on July 7, 1982 in Beaufort, South Carolina.

He was the son of Kathy (Murnahan) Kratzenberg and the late James Leo Sites.

Jonathan is survived by his beloved son, Nicholas Ray Sites; mother and stepfather, Kathy and Jim Kratzenberg; brothers, James Ryan Sites and David Tyler Kratzenberg; sister, Andrea Megan Kratzenberg; nephews, James Michael Sites and Adam Trent Sites. He had a large extended family and many special friends.

In addition to his father, Jonathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Julia (Bryant) Murnahan; paternal grandparents; Herman Ray Sites and Kathy (Coomes) Nash; and sister, Angela Megan Kratzenberg.

Jon was a 2000 graduate of Ironton High School. He was part of the 1998 State Runner-Up baseball team and the 1999 State Runner-Up football team. He received his Bachelors Degree in 2017 from Ohio University.

Jon was passionate about the outdoors. Time spent at Wayne National Forest both as a volunteer and employee were among his best memories. He also enjoyed his association with the National Wild Turkey Federation and their programs. Jon was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed life to the fullest and never met a stranger.

Visitation will be at Tracy Brammer – Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth Street, Ironton, from 5-8 p.m. on Monday and 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday. Funeral services will begin at noon on Tuesday, with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Revs. Matt Dillon and Steve Harvey will be officiating the services. Arrangements have been made by Phillips Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions to be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Longbeards Chapter in Jon’s name at www.southhillslongbeards.org.