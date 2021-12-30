Kimbler sets Green scoring mark in win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Kasey Kimbler was the Green Lady Bobcats’ offense.

Kimber scored a school record 50 points as Green beat the Hannah Lady Wildcats 65-9 on Wednesday.

Kimber broke the previous record of 44 shared by Tracy Williams Riehl and Megan Tackett Artrip.

Kimber scored 17 points in the first quarter as Green took a 20-4 lead.

She had 10 of the Lady Bobcats 16 points in the second quarter and it was 36-7 at the half.

Kimber scored all 13 of Green’s points in the third quarter and it was 49-7.

The Lady Bobcats senior guard then broke the school record as she scored 10 points including 6-of-9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Hannan 4 3 0 2 = 9

Green 20 16 13 16 = 65

HANNAN (0-4): Miranda Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Chapel 0 0 0-0 0, Belle Bryant 1 0 0-0 2, MaKenzie Simmons 0 0 0-0 0, Rachel Ellis 2 0 1-4 5, Chloe Spears 1 0 0-0 2, Braylyn Hall 0 0 0-0 0, Grace Mayes 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 0 1-4 9. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None

GREEN (3-4): Anna Knapp 0 0 1-2 1, Kasey Kimber 20 0 10-14 50, Kaylee Christian 1 0 0-0 2, Emily Brady 1 0 0-0 2, Mylee Brown 0 0 0-0 0, MaKayla Laber 0 0 0-0 0, Isabella Conley 4 0 0-0 8, Natalie Butler 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 27 0 11-16 65. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.