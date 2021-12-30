Phillip Bowman

June 11, 1941—Dec. 27, 2021

Phillip Vernon Bowman Sr., 80, of South Point, passed away, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at King’s Daughter Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born June 11, 1941 a son to the late Alva and Margaret (Arthur) Bowman. Phillip was also preceded in death by his wife, Reba (Backus) Bowman, whom he married on April 29, 1961.

Phillip attended South Point schools and enjoyed hunting.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Julie Hall and Tammy Maynard; two sisters, Edna Snell and Linda Rosenbaun; three brothers, Tom Bowman, Jerry Bowman, and Richard Bowman; and a granddaughter, Sonja Rae Miller.

Phillip is survived by two sons, Phillip (Sheila) Bowman Jr., of Coal Grove, and Donald Bowman, of South Point; daughter, Carla Miller, of Ironton; two sisters, Betty Bartram, of Ironton, and Bonnie Hill, of Urbana; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Scotty and Kyle Maynard, Jimmy Newman, Seth and David Miller and Buddy Bowman.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

