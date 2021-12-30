Strip mall coming to Fayette Township

Published 1:47 am Thursday, December 30, 2021

By Heath Harrison

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP — A new strip mall is being planned for Sandusky Road, which will feature possible food establishments.

Dr. Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence County Economic Development Commission, said that the Lawrence County Commission was asked to vacate the street for the development.

The strip mall will be located on the east side of the street, between U.S. 52 and the river, Fayette Township trustee Mike Finley said.

“This a great thing for Fayette Township and Lawrence County,” he said. “And, because of the big increase in tax revenue, we’ll be able to have more services and everything else.”

Dingus said tenants for the mall have not been announced yet.

More News

25 years, 30 feet

Ironton Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest Winners

Brown announces nearly $21M

Liberty Bank president, VP retiring

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you making any New Year's resolutions for 2022?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...