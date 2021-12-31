Lady Fighting Tigers fall to Lady Pirates

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — It must have been the Carbonaro Effect.

Just when it looked like the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ offense was in gear, it magically disapeared in the second quarter in a 51-31 loss to the unbeaten Wheelersburg Lady Pirates on Thursday.

Evan Williams and Isabel Morgan had 4 points each in the first quarter as Ironton took a 9-8 lead. Makenna Walker hit a 3-pointers and was 3-of-6 for the Lady Pirates.

Ironton’s offense went missing in the second quarter with just 3 points. Chasity Cecil had a basket and Williams a foul shot to account for Ironton’s offense.

Wheelersburg surged to a 24-12 halftime lead as Alaina Keeney and Walker each scored 7 points including a 3-pointer.

The Lady Pirates extended the lead to 40-24 in the third quarter as Walker had 7 more points. Morgan drained a trifecta and scored 7 points in the third quarter.

Keeney hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points and Madison Whittaker also hit a trey for the Lady Pirates in the fourth quarter. Peyton Deer had a 3-pointer for Ironton.

Morgan had 12 points and Williams 10 to pace Ironton (6-6).

Walker led the Lady Pirates (7-0) with 20 points while Keeney added 16.

Ironton visits Fairland on Monday.

Ironton 9 3 12 7 = 31

Wheelersburg 8 16 16 11 = 51

IRONTON (6-6, 4-3): Peyton Deer 0 1 0-0 3, Evan Williams 3 0 4-6 10, Teegan Carpenter 2 0 0-0 4, Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 1 0 0-0 2, Kirsten Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 2 2 2-2 12, Emerson White 0 0 0-0 0, Erion Collier 0 0 0-0 0, Sara Bowen 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3 0-6 31. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

WHEELERSBURG (7-0): Jocelyn Tilley 1 0 0-0 2, Madison Whittaker 0 2 1-2 7, Annie Coriell 1 0 0-0 2, Lyndsey Heimbach 0 0 0-0 0, Kiera Kennard 0 0 0-0 0, Grace Charles 0 0 0-0 0, Alaina Keeney 5 2 0-0 16, Isabella Hamilton 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Miller 0 0 0-0 0, Makenna Walker 4 3 3-6 20, Lexie Rucker 1 0 0-0 2, Macee Easton 1 0 0-0 2, Mika Jones 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7 4-8 51. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.