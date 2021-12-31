National Dental Organization awards Brody its highest honor

Huntington, W.Va. — Daniel Brody, DMD, was awarded one of the nation’s most prestigious dental recognitions during the 2021 Annual National Network for Oral Health Access Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas. The President’s Award is NNOHA’s highest honor and recognizes the wholehearted personal commitment to making oral health accessible, as well as the impact of Dr. Brody’s work in the communities in Fort Gay and Westmoreland.

“Dr. Brody’s exemplifying work to put our patients and the community first deserves this recognition, and we can think of no one better to receive it,” Steven L. Shattls, MPA, president/CEO of Valley Health Systems, Inc., said. “He puts patients at ease and helps connect oral health to comprehensive health, especially to those who need it most.”

Brody has been with Valley Health Systems, Inc. since Aug. 13, 1984, and truly embodies the mission of providing accessible and complete healthcare as an irreplaceable member of the dentistry and oral health team. He has worked in nearly all of Valley Health’s dental offices during his tenure, overseeing growth, and is a familiar, trusted dental provider in local communities. His passion, tenacity, and empathy shine to all those who know and work with him.

“Dr. Brody has been very valuable to providing access to care for our area for many years. He always has the patient’s best interest at heart and is truly passionate about dentistry,” said Dr. Andrea Kelly, DDS, Valley Health dental director. “I am proud to call him a colleague and mentor and happy that he has received this well-deserved recognition.”

Dr. Christina Sopiwnik, NNOHA president, who nominated Dr. Brody, said as she presented the award, “Dan Brody is not only an excellent clinician and clinical leader, but he is also a man of the highest level of integrity, intelligence, and loyalty.”

Valley Health Systems, Inc. provides dentistry services at their East Huntington, Fort Gay, Harts, Milton, Upper Kanawha, Wayne, and Westmoreland locations, with emergency, restorative, and cosmetic services. Valley Health Systems, Inc. practices accept Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance and offer patient discounts for those who financially qualify, including a sliding scale fee based on family income.