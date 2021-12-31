Portman, Peters announce legislation to research supply chain signed into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Gary Peters, D-Michigan, ranking member and chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, announced that their bipartisan Domains Critical to Homeland Security Act was signed into law as part of the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Fund (NDAA).

The bipartisan legislation directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct research and development into the ways that supply chain vulnerabilities threaten our homeland security.

“I’m proud that this important legislation to put the best minds at DHS on the job to identify where we have vulnerabilities in our supply chains and develop solutions to strengthen American manufacturing and re-shore jobs in critical sectors has been signed into law as a part of the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act,” Portman said. “Between shortages of medical supplies and semiconductors, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed how offshoring of our manufacturing base has weakened our homeland security and this bipartisan legislation will direct DHS to address it.”