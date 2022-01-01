DeWine reappoints Gunter-Seymour  as Ohio poet laureate

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has reappointed Kari Gunter-Seymour of Albany, Ohio as the state’s poet laureate.

Gunter-Seymour’s second term begins Saturday.

“During her time as poet laureate, Kari Gunter-Seymour has offered insight and guidance for Ohio’s literary artists,” DeWine said. “Fran and I look forward to seeing her work continue as she enters into another term of creating connections through poetry with communities all across Ohio.”

Gunter-Seymour will continue to use her time as poet laurate to build a greater appreciation for poetry and serve as a mentor to poets and writers across Ohio.

She also plans to continue to provide workshops for those incarcerated and in recovery.

A third generation Athens countian, Gunter-Seymour has a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Graphic Design) and a Master of Fine Arts (Commercial Photography) from Ohio University.

She is the founder/executive director of the Women of Appalachia Project and a retired instructor in The E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University.

Prior to joining the teaching staff, Gunter-Seymour worked for Ohio University’s Advancement Communication and Marketing office, the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, and served on the Provost’s Women’s Commission.

Her poems have appeared in numerous journals and been featured in The NY Times, Verse Daily, World Literature Today and Poem-a-Day. Her fine art and photography work has been published in The Sun Magazine, Light Journal, Looking at Appalachia and Appalachian Heritage Magazine.