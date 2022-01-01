Weekly COVID-19 numbers increase for county during Christmas

County now ranked 33rd in state for new cases

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Christmas.

The numbers, which cover Dec. 20-26, also included five hospitalizations and one death from the virus.

The case numbers were an increase from the 198 cases reported the prior week.

The county also saw its ranking worsen for number of new cases per 100,000 residents. This week, the county is ranked 33rd out of Ohio’s 88 counties. From Dec. 13-19, it was ranked 55th.

According to the data tracker from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the community transmission level in Lawrence is ranked as “high” (red).

Debbie Fisher, a nurse and public information officer for the department, said there were 83 new cases of the virus in the county on Tuesday and 58 on Wednesday.

She urged that residents continue to wear masks in public and, if they get a positive result on a COVID-19 home test to “please let the department know.”

Fisher also pointed out that the CDC says 73 percent of new cases in the country are from the Omicron variant and it is likely in Lawrence County.

She said the department will be doing clinics next week, offering first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as well as the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine. She said boosters are also available for those 16 and up. The department also has the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children age 5 and up.

Clinics are set for 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and 9-noon Friday at the health department. There will also be a clinic at Ohio University’s Proctorville Center, from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday.

Vaccines and boosters are also available at most pharmacies. Call or check their websites for information.