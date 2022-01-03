Big 3rd quarter surge keys Panthers’ win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

TORONTO — One good, long run proved to be enough.

The Chesapeake Panthers used a huge run in the third quarter to open up a close game and beat the Toronto Red Knights 72-57 on Wednesday in the Todd Kalivoda Showcase.

J.D. Daniels hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Dannie Maynard and Austin Henderson also knocked down triples as the Panthers took a 14-10 first quarter lead.

Shane Keenan had 6 points for the Red Knights.

Toronto cut the deficit to 31-28 at the half as Keenan scored 6 more points and five different players scored.

Levi Blankenship buried a trifecta and scored 7 points and Ben Bragg had 6 points for the Panthers.

Chesapeake (4-2) came out of the locker room firing by going on a 26-4 run and opened up a 53-43 lead in the third quarter.

Blankenship hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points while Maynard and Bragg scored 6 points each as the Panthers scored 22 points.

Kennan and Nathan Chociej combined for 11 of the Red Knights’ 15 points in the quarter.

The Panthers continued to extend the lead in the fourth quarter as Bragg got another 6 points and Maynard drained a 3-pointer and had 5 points with Daniels adding 4 more.

Chociej scored 8 points for Toronto.

Bragg led all scorers with 20 points while Blankenship had 17 points and Maynard got 15.

Toronto (5-5) was led by Keenan with 19 points and Chociej had 14.

Chesapeake 14 17 22 19 = 72

Toronto 10 18 15 14 = 57

CHESAPEAKE (4-2): Caleb Cox 2 0 0-0 4, Levi Blankenship 5 2 1-1 17, Dannie Maynard 4 2 1-4 15, Camron Shockley 1 0 0-0 2, J.D. Daniels 3 1 0-0 9, Austin Henderson 0 1 0-0 3, Braxton Oldaker 1 0 0-0 2, Ben Bragg 10 0 0-1 20, Carter Collins 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 6 2-6 72. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

TORONTO (5-5): Nathan Chociej 6 0 2-2 14, Nolan Dickinson 1 0 0-0 2, Noah Karaffa 1 1 0-0 5, Kamrtyn Baker 1 0 1-4 3, Aiden Mick 1 0 0-1 2, Tanner Ensell 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Close 0 1 1-4 4, A Filby 1 0 0-0 2, C Barcus 0 0 0-0 0, J Nett 0 0 0-0 0, Shane Keenan 8 0 3-6 19, P Rex 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 22 2 7-17 57. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.