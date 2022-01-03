Dragons FT shooting helps beat Hillsboro

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CANAL WINCHESTER — Many games was won and lost at the foul line.

The Fairland Dragons converted 17-of-21 from the foul line including 10-of-12 in the fourth quarter as they beat the Hillsboro Indians 3-58 in the at World Harvest New Year’s Bash on Saturday.

Hunter Price hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter as Hillsboro took a 15-13 lead. Aiden Porter and J.D. Thacker had 4 points each for the Dragons.

Bryce Parson and Jayse Middleton combined for 9 points in the second quarter as the Indians extended the lead to 28-22 at the half.

Will Davis scored 4 of the Dragons’ 9 points in the quarter.

But the Dragons’ offense came to life in the second half by scoring 41 points including 21 in the third quarter to take a 43-39 lead.

Porter hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points while Thacker had 5 points in the third quarter.

Quintin Captain hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points while Ethan Parry added 4 points to keep Hillsboro close.

Davis and Thacker scored 4 points each in the fourth quarter, but the key was Porter going 4-for-4 and both Chase Allen and Taylor connecting on 3-of-4 at the foul line.

Parry made two 3-pointers and was 3-of-3 at the foul line while Price had a trey and was 2-for-2 at the line in the fourth.

Porter led all scorers with 22 points to go with 5 assists. Davis had 11 points and 2 saves while Thacker had 13 points and 8 rebounds for the Dragons (8-3).

Hillsboro (5-7) was led byPrice with 18 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Parry added 13 points.

Hillboro 15 13 11 19 = 58

Fairland 13 9 21 20 = 63

HILLSBORO (5-7): Ethan Parry 2-4 2-5 3-3 13, Quintin Captain 1-5 1-2 4-4 9, Steven Kibler 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Canaan Griffith 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Wyckoff 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Jayse Middleton 3-4 0-0 3-4 9, Bryce Parsons 4-5 0-0 1-1 9, Bentley Watson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Price 2-6 4-6 2-2 18. Totals: 19-40 13-14 58. 3-pt goals: 7-15. Rebounds: 13 (Price 4, Griffith 3). Assists: 2 (Price 2). Steals: 2. Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (8-3): Will Davis 5-6 0-1 1-2 11, Aiden Porter 6-7 1-3 7-7 22, Ethan Taylor 0-2 1-3 3-4 6, Zion Martin 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 6-11 0-0 1-2 13, Zach Tooley 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Chase Allen 2-4 0-0 3-4 7, Brycen Hunt 1-2 0-0 2-2 4, Brody Buchanan 0-0 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-41 17-21 63. 3-pt goals: 2-9. Rebounds: 27 (Thacker 8, Taylor 7, Hunt 5). Assists: 11 (Porter 5, Allen 3). Steals: 4 (Davis 2). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.