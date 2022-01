Gloria Houck

Gloria Faye Houck, 75, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Dec. 25, 2021, at home, surrounded by loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Gary T. Houck.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., followed by the burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Huntington, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.