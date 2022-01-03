James Gore

James Madison “Jimmy” Gore, 64, of Kitts Hill, died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Euton Gore.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Elder Darrell Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday evening from 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masonic services will be Monday evening beginning at 7,45 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family welcomes donations to Hillbilly Clan 1, Outhouse 8, PO BOX 4455, Ironton, Ohio, 45638, as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.