Lori Nichols

Lori Leann Nichols, 41, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, after a long illness at her residence.

Her family will be scheduling a celebration of life at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to serve the Nichols family.

To offer the Nichols family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.