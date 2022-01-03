Mazie Harlow

Mazie Harlow, 75, of South Point, died on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dwain Mannon officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

