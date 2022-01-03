Mazie Harlow

Published 2:40 pm Monday, January 3, 2022

By Obituaries

Mazie Harlow

Mazie Harlow, 75, of South Point, died on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dwain Mannon officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Lori Nichols

Gloria Houck

James Gore

Wanda Payne

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you optimistic the COVID-19 pandemic will come under control in 2022?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...