Panthers win as Maynard, Blankenship combine for 61

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

TORONTO — If this was college, the Chesapeake players would be asking for time and a half pay.

Dannie Maynard scored a career-high 38 and Levi Blankenship scored 23 as the Chesapeake Panthers outlasted the Weirton Madonna Blue Dons 87-78 in double overtime on Thursday in the Todd Kalivoda Showcase.

Chesapeake (5-2) had four players in double figures with J.D. Daniels scored 15 points and Ben Bragg 10.

Madonna (4-2) got 30 points from Evan Bone while Matthew Amaismeier getting 17.

Bone had 8 points and Amaismeier scored 5 points in the first quarter as the Blue Dons took a 17-15 lead. Maynard scored 8 and Blankenship hit a trifecta in the quarter.

The Panthers (5-2) exploded for 27 points in the second quarter to take a 42-36 lead at the break.

Blankenship had another trey and scored 11 points while Maynard drained a pair of triples and had 8 points in the quarter.

Bones had 7 points and Amaismeier 5 for Madonna.

The Blue Dons scored 9 of the first 11 points and cut the deficit to 55-51 in the their quarter as Bone scored 6 and Amaismeier hit a trey and had 5 points while Lennon Dietrich had 4 more.

Daniels buried a pair of 3-pointers and had 8 points with Maynard 4-of-5 from the line to keep the Panthers ahead.

Maynard and Blankenship combined for all of Chesapeake’s points in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Dons were able to tie the game as Bone hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, Luca Muzzie got all 5 of his points and Santino Arlia hit a triple.

In the first overtime, both teams had 9 points but the Panthers outscored the Blue Dons 11-2 in the second overtime for the win.

Madonna 17 19 15 16 9 2 = 78

Chesapeake 15 27 13 12 9 11 = 87

WEIRTON MADONNA (4-2): Luke Amaismeier 2 0 0-0 4, Anthony Mascio 1 0 0-0 2, Santo DeBrasco 0 0 0-0 0, Mark Pietranton 0 0 0-0 0, Santino Arlia 0 2 2-2 8, Lennon Dietrich 4 0 0-0 8, Matthew Amaismeier 3 3 2-2 17, Luca Muzzi 2 0 1-1 5, Evan Bone 10 1 7-7 30. Totals: 22 6 12-12 78. Fouls: 23. Fouled out: DeBrasco, Dietrich, Bone.

CHESAPEAKE (5-2): Caleb Cox 0 0 1-2 1, Levi Blankenship 5 2 7-10 23, Dannie Maynard 10 3 9-13 38, Camron Shockley 0 0 0-0 0, J.D. Daniels 2 3 2-2 15, Austin Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Oldaker 0 0 0-1 0, Ben Bragg 4 0 2-5 10. Totals: 21 8 21-32 78. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Oldaker.