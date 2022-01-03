Wanda Payne

Oct. 1, 1930–Dec. 29, 2021

Wanda Elizabeth Payne, 91, of Hurricane, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Magnolia Assisted Living in Hurricane, West Virginia.

The Olive Hill, Kentucky, native was born Oct. 1, 1930, a daughter of the late Walter and Della Barker Holbrook.

She was preceded in death on Jan. 27, 2012 by her husband, Lloyd Clinton Payne, whom she married June 23, 1954.

Mrs. Payne was a homemaker and longtime member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church in Wilgus.

Wanda was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother that had an infectious laugh that could light up a room.

She loved to quilt, sew and garden where she had a green thumb and could get anything to grow.

She was also an avid Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes Fan.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by grandchildren, Daniel Tyler Payne and triplets, Lauren, Logan and Lucas Payne; sister, Dorothy Nance; and brothers, Carl, Burl, Wayne, John and Donald Holbrook.

Those left to cherish her memory are three children, Daniel (Tammy) Payne, of Kitts Hill, Randy (Rena) Payne, of Chesapeake, and Peggy (George) Charron, of Hurricane, West Virginia; nine grandchildren, Megan (Matthew Shearer) Payne, Anna Payne, Alayna Payne, Alexandra Payne, Angie (Alan) Wheeler, Terri (Ryan) Carpenter, Crissy (David) Pratt, Matthew (Katie) Hale and Rebekah (Josh) Watts; 14 great-grandchildren, Rooney Shearer, Zane (Hannah) Wheeler, Zach Wheeler, Jordan Wheeler, Isabelle Carpenter, Jocelyn Carpenter, Emzy Carpenter, Sidney Pratt, Carly Pratt, Asher Hale, Ainsley Hale, Blair Watts, Emma Watts and Addison Watts; and

two great-great-grandchildren, Shae and Tate Wheeler.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Roger Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Wilgus.

The Payne family will receive guests Wednesday from 11a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

The Payne family would also like to send a special acknowledgement to Karen Ramey, Sonia Collins and the staff at Magnolia Assisted Living for help and wonderful care they provided.