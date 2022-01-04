County to push for Imagination Library enrollment

The Lawrence County Commission President plans a big push for 2022 to get the public involved in the Imagination Library.

“Enrollment is one of our goals,” commission president DeAnna Holliday said Wednesday.

Programs throughout Ohio have partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination. Partnerships and funding have been established that all children who enroll — from birth to age 5 — can receive a free book in the mail each month to help accelerate their development.

Holliday said they will be tying the Imagination Library into the Child Initiative in the county.

“So people will get new birth kits and know all the resources available,” she said.

Holliday said this will be one focuses of the county for the new year, in addition to its larger projects, such as planning for the new Lawrence County Jail, which has had funding appropriated from the state, as well as the construction of a new building for the Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center.