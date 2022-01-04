Kortne Waginger

After battling seven cancers with immeasurable courage, dignity, grace, and humor, Kortne Walsh Waginger, of Cullowhee, North Carolina, entered her eternal home on Dec. 31, 2021, at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Kortne was born in Sylva, North Carolina, in 1990.

She was a 2008 graduate of Hayesville High School and a graduate of Western Carolina University’s class of 2012, where she received her BSN.

While attending university, Kortne met the love of her life, Brigham Waginger. He was a player on the WCU Men’s Basketball team, and Kortne was a WCU cheerleader.

Following her graduation, Kortne pursued her passion for caring for others at Hope Women’s Cancer Center, Mission Hospital, and Mission Cancer Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

Kortne is survived by her husband, Brigham Waginger; her parents, Dee and Tonia Walsh, of Peachtree, North Carolina; a brother, Alex Walsh, and wife, Savannah, of Robbinsville, North Carolina; one sister, Katie Walsh, of Knoxville, Tennessee; one bonus sister, Quincey Patterson Rickett (Jason), of Hayesville, North Carolina; grandmother, Jo Ford Smith, of Scottsdale, Arizona; aunt, Vickie Walsh, of Robbinsville, North Carolina; Debbie Reighard Duran, of Scottsdale, Arizona; Gaye and Benny Orr, of Robbinsville, North Carolina; Dale and Susie Walsh, of Robbinsville, North Carolina; cousins, Kyle Orr (Christy), of Robbinsville, North Carolina, Keenan Walsh, of Robbinsville, North Carolina, Alexis Duran, of New River, Arizona, Harley Duran, of Scottsdale, Arizona; her mother-in-law, Jeanette Waginger of Ironton; father-in-law, John Waginger of Hanging Rock; bonus mother and father-in-law, Gary and Debbie Hanes, of South Webster; her brother-in-law, Josh Waginger (Courtney) of Hanging Rock; her brother-in-law John “Bub” Waginger (Kayla), of Hanging Rock; nephews and niece, Beckham Waginger, Bentlee Waginger, Barrett Waginger, Boston Waginger, and Kase Waginger.

Kortne leaves behind her beloved three fur babies, Wyndsor, Yeti, and Cabella (Belly).

She is preceded in death by grandparents, Modal and Irene Walsh, Jimmy Reighard, and Bill Smith and cousins, James Orr and Loudon Orr.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, the family will receive friends from 1–3 p.m. at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Robbinsville, North Carolina. A celebration of life will follow, officiated by the Pastor Josh Hyde of The Bridge Church of Cullowhee, North Carolina.

Kortne was baptized at age nine at Truett Baptist Church in Hayesville, North Carolina. Kortne and Brigham attended The Bridge Church in Cullowhee, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Graham County Cancer Support Group in remembrance of Kortne Waginger, which can be sent to P.O. Box 1084 Robbinsville, North Carolina, 28771.