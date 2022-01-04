Lady Hornets use 3s to top Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — When the Coal Grove Lady Hornets talk about going deep, they aren’t necessarily talking about hitting home runs.

The Lady Hornets connected on 9 shots from behind the 3-point line as they beat the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 55-35 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

“This was our first game back after being off 11 days and we started the little slow. But once we got going, we shot the ball well from 3 (point range),” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller. “We were able to play a bunch of kids.”

Abbey Hicks made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Coal Grove. Kaleigh Murphy scored 12 points and had two triples while Kelsey Fraley had a pair of 3-pointers and scored 9 points.

Portsmouth opened the game with a 6-0 run before Coal Grove recovered to take a 14-11 lead.

Hicks made two 3-pointers, Murphy hit a triple and scored 5 points and Fraley had a 3-pointer for the Lady Hornets.

Daysha Reid scored 9 of Portsmouth’s 11 points in the quarter.

The Lady Hornets (10-3, 6-1) began to pull away in the second quarter as the defense held Portsmouth to just 4 points to help open up a 27-15 halftime lead.

Hicks had another 3-pointer and Kenadee Keaton scored 4 points in the quarter for Coal Grove.

The Lady Hornets extended the lead to 43-26 after three quarters as Hicks hit two more 3-pointers and scored 10 points and Murphy drained a trey and scored 5 points.

Reid had 6 points in the quarter for Portsmouth (6-8, 2-6).

Fraley hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points for half of Coal Grove’s points in the fourth quarter.

Reid hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points in the quarter.

Reid scored 20 points to lead Portsmouth.

On Thursday, Coal Grove entertains Fairland in a battle for first place in the OVC while Portsmouth visits South Point.

Portsmouth 11 4 11 9 = 35

Coal Grove 14 13 16 12 = 55

PORTSMOUTH (6-7, 2-6): Emily Cheatham 3 0 0-0 6, Nia Trinidad 0 0 0-0 0, Daysha Reid 7 2 0-2 20, Lexie Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 1 0 0-0 2, Sydney Meadows 1 0 0-0 2, Kiersten Reid 0 0 0-0 0, MyKynna Jarvis 0 0 0-0 0, Amya Carr 2 0 1-5 5. Totals: 15-49 1-4 35. 3-pt goals: 2. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (10-3, 6-1): Kelsey Fraley 1 2 1-2 9, Elli Holmes 2 0 0-0 4, Kinsey Keeney 1 0 0-0 2, Katie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 1 0 0-0 2, Autumn Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 3 2 0-0 12, Abbey Hicks 3 5 0-1 21, Rylee Harmon 0 0 1-4 1, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 2-2 4, Abby Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-63 0 4-9 55. 3-pt goals: 9. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.