Lady Vikings start slow before pulling away from Lady Flyers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — First gear, it’s alright. Second gear, we’ll lean right. Third gear, hang on tight. Faster, it’s alright.

The chorus of the old Beach Boys’ song Little Honda was a perfect summary of the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings play on Monday as they kept shifting gears in a 50-35 Southern Ohio Conference win over the stubborn St. Joseph Lady Flyers.

“We got off to a slow start, but after the first quarter we played pretty well,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “St. Joe always plays us tough. It was nice to come out with a win.”

The game was tied 6-all after the first quarter.

Kylee Thompson hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points while Hailee Beckett had the other basket for the Lady Vikings (9-5, 7-1).

Bella Whaley drained a trifecta and had 5 points while Gracie Damron added a free throw for the Lady Flyers (3-9, 3-5).

Jenna Malone got hot and hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points while Thompson added 5 points including a 3-pointer as the Lady Vikings took a 24-16 halftime lead.

Mia Weber scored 4 points while Laiken Unger, Whaley and Damron had 2 each.

Jordan Ellison had 6 points and Thompson 4 in the third quarter and the Lady Vikings extended the lead to 38-25.

Whaley knocked down a triple, McKenzie Wilds and Weber had baskets while Ava Weber and Unger each hit a free throw.

Five different players scored for the Vikings in the fourth quarter led by Thompson with 4.

Whaley had a 3-pointer and scored 6 points and both Damron and Mia Weber added baskets.

Thompson led the Lady Vikings with a game-high 17 points. Malone had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Desiree Simpson finished with 6 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 blocks.

Whaley had 16 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Lady Flyers. Mia Weber scored a career-high 8 points with Damron getting 5 points and 7 boards. Litton had 6 rebounds.

St. Joseph was missing starting point guard Addie Philabaun due to an illness.

On Thursday, St. Joseph will host Western and Symmes Valley visits Portsmouth Notre Dame.

St. Joseph 6 10 9 10 = 35

Sym. Valley 6 18 14 12 = 50

ST. JOSEPH (3-9, 3-5): Gracie Damron 2 0 1-2 5, Laiken Unger 0 0 3-4 3, Emily Litton 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Whaley 3 2 1-2 16, Ava Weber 0 0 1-2 1, McKenzie Wilds 1 0 0-0 2, Mia Weber 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 10 2 6-10 35. Rebounds: 29 (Damron 7, Whaley 7, Litton 6, Unger 4, M. Weber 3, Wilds 2). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: Unger.

SYMMES VALLEY (9-5, 7-1): Jenna Malone 4 1 0-0 11, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 2 0 0-0 4, Jordan Ellison 2 0 2-2 6, Desiree Simpson 3 0 0-2 6, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 5 2 1-4 17, Hailee Gordon 1 0 0-0 2, Lindsey Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 1 0 0-0 2, Jayda Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3 3-8 50. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.