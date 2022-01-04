Lady Vikings start slow before pulling away from Lady Flyers

By Jim Walker


Symmes Valley Lady Vikings’ guard Kylee Thompson (20) drives to the basket as St. Joseph Lady Flyers’ Bella Whaley (22) applies defensive pressure. The Lady Vikings won 50-35. (Photo by Josh Wilson Photography/Facebook)

Jim Walker

WILLOW WOOD — First gear, it’s alright. Second gear, we’ll lean right. Third gear, hang on tight. Faster, it’s alright.

The chorus of the old Beach Boys’ song Little Honda was a perfect summary of the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings play on Monday as they kept shifting gears in a 50-35 Southern Ohio Conference win over the stubborn St. Joseph Lady Flyers.

“We got off to a slow start, but after the first quarter we played pretty well,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “St. Joe always plays us tough. It was nice to come out with a win.”

The game was tied 6-all after the first quarter.

Kylee Thompson hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points while Hailee Beckett had the other basket for the Lady Vikings (9-5, 7-1).

Bella Whaley drained a trifecta and had 5 points while Gracie Damron added a free throw for the Lady Flyers (3-9, 3-5).

Jenna Malone got hot and hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points while Thompson added 5 points including a 3-pointer as the Lady Vikings took a 24-16 halftime lead.

Mia Weber scored 4 points while Laiken Unger, Whaley and Damron had 2 each.

Jordan Ellison had 6 points and Thompson 4 in the third quarter and the Lady Vikings extended the lead to 38-25.

Whaley knocked down a triple, McKenzie Wilds and Weber had baskets while Ava Weber and Unger each hit a free throw.

Five different players scored for the Vikings in the fourth quarter led by Thompson with 4.

Whaley had a 3-pointer and scored 6 points and both Damron and Mia Weber added baskets.

Thompson led the Lady Vikings with a game-high 17 points. Malone had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Desiree Simpson finished with 6 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 blocks.

Whaley had 16 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Lady Flyers. Mia Weber scored a career-high 8 points with Damron getting 5 points and 7 boards. Litton had 6 rebounds.

St. Joseph was missing starting point guard Addie Philabaun due to an illness.

On Thursday, St. Joseph will host Western and Symmes Valley visits Portsmouth Notre Dame.

St. Joseph 6 10 9 10 = 35

Sym. Valley 6 18 14 12 = 50

ST. JOSEPH (3-9, 3-5): Gracie Damron 2 0 1-2 5, Laiken Unger 0 0 3-4 3, Emily Litton 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Whaley 3 2 1-2 16, Ava Weber 0 0 1-2 1, McKenzie Wilds 1 0 0-0 2, Mia Weber 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 10 2 6-10 35. Rebounds: 29 (Damron 7, Whaley 7, Litton 6, Unger 4, M. Weber 3, Wilds 2). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: Unger.

SYMMES VALLEY (9-5, 7-1): Jenna Malone 4 1 0-0 11, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 2 0 0-0 4, Jordan Ellison 2 0 2-2 6, Desiree Simpson 3 0 0-2 6, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 5 2 1-4 17, Hailee Gordon 1 0 0-0 2, Lindsey Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 1 0 0-0 2, Jayda Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3 3-8 50. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

