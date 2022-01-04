Martha Craft

Feb. 17, 1932–Jan. 2, 2022

Martha V. (Conley) Craft left the earth to be with Jesus on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

She was born Feb. 17, 1932, in Portsmouth, to Naomi (Rose Miller) and Farrell B. Conley.

Martha was a lifelong resident of South Point.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving, devoted husband, Luther Craft Jr. They shared a life of 65 years and raised six children together — Vicki (Jim) Adkins of Granville, and Anita (Jeff) Gaskin, Lynn Clark, Rebecca (James) Hicks, Jonathan Craft and Marty Craft, all of South Point.

She especially loved her nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Martha was the eldest of nine children and is survived by her brother, Herbert (Janet) Conley, of Cincinnati; and sisters, Garnet Graham, of Waverly, and Miranda (Shelly) Parker, of Gahanna.

Martha was a member of the South Point Nazarene Church for many years and the 10th Street Tabernacle in Ironton.

Many will remember Mom working behind the jewelry counter at K-Mart.

Martha loved serving God in many ways, being a Sunday School teacher, singing in the choir and helping with Vacation Bible School, when she would do a Bible lesson through her chalk drawings. She also did these chalk drawing at senior homes around the area.

She is survived by several special sisters-in-law, Naomi (Ray) Boyd, of Wheelersburg, Betty Lou Craft, of Florida, Sue Conley, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Kitty Conley, of Blackstone, Virginia; and brother-in-law, Fred Kinder, of Westerville.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating.

Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Visitation will be Thursday, 6–8 p.m. and Friday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Craft family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.