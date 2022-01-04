NFL Standings

Published 1:24 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By The Associated Press

National Football League

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 456 279

x-New England 10 6 0 .625 438 270

e-Miami 8 8 0 .500 308 349

e-N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 300 477

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Tennessee 11 5 0 .688 391 329

Indianapolis 9 7 0 .563 440 339

e-Houston 4 12 0 .250 255 424

e-Jacksonville 2 14 0 .125 227 446

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Cincinnati 10 6 0 .625 444 355

Pittsburgh 8 7 1 .531 327 385

Baltimore 8 8 0 .500 374 376

e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 328 355

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 11 5 0 .688 452 340

L.A. Chargers 9 7 0 .563 442 424

Las Vegas 9 7 0 .563 339 407

e-Denver 7 9 0 .438 311 294

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Dallas 11 5 0 .688 479 332

x-Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 418 334

e-Washington 6 10 0 .375 313 427

e-N.Y. Giants 4 12 0 .250 251 394

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Tampa Bay 12 4 0 .750 470 336

New Orleans 8 8 0 .500 334 315

e-Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 293 429

e-Carolina 5 11 0 .313 287 363

North

W L T Pct PF PA

*-Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 420 334

e-Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 394 409

e-Chicago 6 10 0 .375 294 376

e-Detroit 2 13 1 .156 288 437

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-L.A. Rams 12 4 0 .750 436 345

x-Arizona 11 5 0 .688 419 328

San Francisco 9 7 0 .563 400 341

e-Seattle 6 10 0 .375 357 336

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

*-clinched home-field advantage

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 29, Atlanta 15

Chicago 29, N.Y. Giants 3

Cincinnati 34, Kansas City 31

L.A. Rams 20, Baltimore 19

Las Vegas 23, Indianapolis 20

New England 50, Jacksonville 10

Philadelphia 20, Washington 16

Tampa Bay 28, N.Y. Jets 24

Tennessee 34, Miami 3

L.A. Chargers 34, Denver 13

San Francisco 23, Houston 7

Arizona 25, Dallas 22

New Orleans 18, Carolina 10

Seattle 51, Detroit 29

Green Bay 37, Minnesota 10

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 14

Saturday, Jan. 8

Kansas City at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

