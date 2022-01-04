NFL Standings
Published 1:24 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022
National Football League
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 456 279
x-New England 10 6 0 .625 438 270
e-Miami 8 8 0 .500 308 349
e-N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 300 477
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tennessee 11 5 0 .688 391 329
Indianapolis 9 7 0 .563 440 339
e-Houston 4 12 0 .250 255 424
e-Jacksonville 2 14 0 .125 227 446
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Cincinnati 10 6 0 .625 444 355
Pittsburgh 8 7 1 .531 327 385
Baltimore 8 8 0 .500 374 376
e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 328 355
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 5 0 .688 452 340
L.A. Chargers 9 7 0 .563 442 424
Las Vegas 9 7 0 .563 339 407
e-Denver 7 9 0 .438 311 294
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Dallas 11 5 0 .688 479 332
x-Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 418 334
e-Washington 6 10 0 .375 313 427
e-N.Y. Giants 4 12 0 .250 251 394
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 12 4 0 .750 470 336
New Orleans 8 8 0 .500 334 315
e-Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 293 429
e-Carolina 5 11 0 .313 287 363
North
W L T Pct PF PA
*-Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 420 334
e-Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 394 409
e-Chicago 6 10 0 .375 294 376
e-Detroit 2 13 1 .156 288 437
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-L.A. Rams 12 4 0 .750 436 345
x-Arizona 11 5 0 .688 419 328
San Francisco 9 7 0 .563 400 341
e-Seattle 6 10 0 .375 357 336
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
*-clinched home-field advantage
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 29, Atlanta 15
Chicago 29, N.Y. Giants 3
Cincinnati 34, Kansas City 31
L.A. Rams 20, Baltimore 19
Las Vegas 23, Indianapolis 20
New England 50, Jacksonville 10
Philadelphia 20, Washington 16
Tampa Bay 28, N.Y. Jets 24
Tennessee 34, Miami 3
L.A. Chargers 34, Denver 13
San Francisco 23, Houston 7
Arizona 25, Dallas 22
New Orleans 18, Carolina 10
Seattle 51, Detroit 29
Green Bay 37, Minnesota 10
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 14
Saturday, Jan. 8
Kansas City at Denver, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.