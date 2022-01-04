Ohio High School Basketball Polls

Boys H.S. basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts

1. Centerville (11) 6-0 127

2. Gahanna Lincoln 8-1 105

3. Westerville South 8-0 71

4. Kettering Fairmont 9-1 51

5. Upper Arlington (2) 9-0 48

6. Pickerington Cent. 7-1 42

7. Green 8-1 40

8. Lakewood St. Edward 6-2 39

9. Cin. Elder 10-2 37

10. Sylvania Northview 8-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 27. Lyndhurst Brush 19. Pickerington N. 14. Cin. Sycamore 13. Perrysburg 12.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts

1. Akr. St Vincent-St. Mary (10) 4-2 100

2. Tol. Cent. Catholic 8-1 87

3. Kettering Alter 7-2 82

4. Bloom-Carroll (2) 8-1 79

5. Cin. Woodward 8-1 60

6. Lexington 8-1 43

7. Dresden Tri-Valley 6-1 37

8. Waverly 7-3 30

9. Akr. Buchtel 6-3 27

10. Cols. Beechcroft 5-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood (1) 25. Delaware Buckeye Valley 19. Cols. Eastmoor 18. Thornville Sheridan 17.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts

1. Ottawa-Glandorf (5) 8-0 98

2. Versailles (1) 8-0 83

3. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 8-0 68

(tie) Harvest Prep (1) 5-2 68

5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 6-2 46

6. Spring. Shawnee (1) 7-2 41

7. W. Lafayette Ridgewood (1) 8-1 38

8. South Point 8-1 36

9. Cols. Africentric 4-2 35

†(tie) Cin. Taft (2) 5-2 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 32. Haviland Wayne Trace 29. Collins Western Reserve 27. Centerburg 24. Utica 20. Richwood N. Union 14.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts

1. Botkins (7) 8-1 106

2. Antwerp (2) 9-0 75

3. Glouster Trimble 9-0 72

4. Malvern (2) 8-0 71

5. Cols. Grandview Hts. 8-1 51

6. Lucasville Valley 9-0 50

7. New Madison Tri-Village 7-2 46

8. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 8-1 45

9. Richmond Hts. (2) 5-4 39

10. Spring. Cath. Cent. 8-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Calvert 25. Dalton 19. Maria Stein Marion Local 18. Berlin Hiland 14. Monroeville 13.

Girls H.S. basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6) 9-0 103

2. Reynoldsburg 9-2 100

3. Cin. Princeton (5) 9-1 93

4. Dublin Coffman (1) 8-1 74

5. Bellbrook (1) 10-0 66

6. Can. Glenoak 8-1 44

7. Pickerington Cent. 7-2 41

8. Newark 7-3 38

9. Akr. Hoban 8-0 36

10. Holland Spring. 9-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 28. Mason 26. Powell Olentangy Liberty 21. Green 13.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts

1. Granville (3) 11-0 102

2. Napoleon (5) 10-1 85

3. Cols. Hartley (3) 7-0 82

4. Alliance Marlington 9-0 76

5. Dresden Tri-Valley 10-1 66

6. Kettering Alter (3) 9-0 54

7. Shelby 11-0 46

8. Tol. Cent. Catholic 9-0 40

9. Canal Fulton NW 10-1 36

10. Thornville Sheridan 7-2 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 28. Lancaster Fairfield Union 21. 13. Salem 16. Akr. SVSM 16. Lima Shawnee 15.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts

1. Wheelersburg (2) 10-0 104

2. Worthington Christian (3) 10-1 82

3. Cardington-Lincoln 10-0 75

4. Wauseon 8-1 57

5. Arcanum (1) 10-1 46

6. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 7-2 42

7. Apple Creek Waynedale (3) 9-0 39

8. Sardinia Eastern (1) 11-2 37

9. Cols. Africentric 5-1 32

10. Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 4-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 27. New Lexington 25. Spring. Greenon 22. Berlin Hiland (1) 22. Delphos Jefferson 21. Richwood N. Union (1) 21. Cin. Seven Hills 15. Youngs. Liberty 12.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts

1. Ft. Loramie (13) 10-0 139

2. New Wash. Buckeye Cent. 10-0 97

3. Glouster Trimble 9-0 88

4. Russia 10-2 69

5. New Madison Tri-Village 8-2 63

6. Waterford 7-1 61

7. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 53

8. Tree of Life (1) 11-0 40

9. New Riegel 8-0 27

10. Convoy Crestview 10-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 22. 12. Miller City 14. 13 New Knoxville 13. Cin. Country Day 12.