Risner, Redwomen down Blue Angels

Published 1:05 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS — The Rock Hill Redwomen made the boxscore look like their roster.

Nine of Rock Hill’s 10 players scored as the Redwomen beat the Gallipolis Blue Angels 53-14 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Hayleigh Risner put on a dominating performance with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 9 blocked shots to lead Rock Hill (10-2, 5-2).

Hazley Matthews had 9 points and 2 assists, Hadyn Bailey 7 points, 3 assists and 3 steals while Hope Easterling had 6 rebounds and J’lynn Risner grabbed 5 boards.

Kenva Peck had 6 points for Gallipolis (3-10, 0-7).

Rock Hill led 9-4 after the first quarter as Emma Harper hit a 3-pointer and Matthews went 3-of-4 from the foul line.

Risney scored 4 points while Bailey, Easterling and Matthews all had baskets and Rock Hill held Gallipolis scoreless to lead 20-4 at the half.

Risner took over in the third quarter as she scored 10 points, Bailey hit a trifecta and scored 5 points while Josie Kidd buried a 3-pointer and the lead was 42-12.

Peck had 4 points while Asia Griffin and Emma Hammond had 2 points each in the quarter for Gallipolis.

J’lynn and Hayleigh Risner had 4 points each in the fourth quarter as Rock Hill outscored Gallipolis 11-2.

On Thursday, Rock Hill goes to Chesapeake and Gallipolis entertains Ironton.

Rock Hill 9 11 22 11 = 53

Gallipolis 4 0 8 2 = 14

ROCK HILL (10-2, 5-2): Aleigha Matney 0 0 1-2 1, Hadyn Bailey 2 1 0-0 7, Haylee Dance 0 0 1-2 1, Emma Harper 1 1 0-0 5, Hope Easterling 2 0 1-2 5, Hazley Matthews 3 0 3-4 9, Shaylin Matney 0 0 0-0 0, Hayleigh Risner 7 0 0-0 14, Josie Kidd 0 1 0-0 3, J’lynn Risner 4 0 0-2 8. Totals: 19 3 6-12 53. Rebounds: 26 (H. Risner 12, Easterling 6, J. Risner 5). Assists: 7 (Bailey 3, Matthews 2). Steals: 9 (Bailey 3, J. Risner 3). Blocks: 11 (H. Risner 9). Turnovers: 3. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (3-10, 0-7): Asia Griffin 1 0 0-4 2, Regan Wilcoxon 0 0 0-0 0, Preslee Reed 0 0 0-1 0, Emma Hammond 0 0 2-3 2, Chanee Cremeens 2 0 0-0 4, Kenva Peck 3 0 0-1 6, Callie Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Gretta Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 0 2-9 14. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

