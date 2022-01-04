Ronald Woody

Ronald “Ron” Woody, 68 of South Point, died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Bias Woody

There will be no visitation.

A private family graveside service will be held at the South Family Cemetery Friday, with Pastor Keith Wiebe, Jr. officiating.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, formerly Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.