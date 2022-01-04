SP girls use strong defense for victory

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Maybe it does matter how you start.

The South Point Lady Pointers got out to an early lead and then let their defense make it stand up as they beat the Chesapeake Lady Pointers 42-36 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

“It was a really good defensive effort,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams. “We had good balance on offense with Karmen, Camille and Sarah all getting double digits. It was a much-needed conference win.”

South Point (4-5, 3-4) jumped in front 15-7 in the first quarter as Karmen Bruton drained a trey and scored 5 points while Sarah Mitchell had a 3-point play and Emma Saddler hit a 3-pointer.

Robin Isaacs hit a 3-pointer while Kate Ball and Brooklyn McComas had the other baskets for the Lady Panthers (4-7, 2-5).

Ball and McComas each hit 3-pointers as the Lady Panthers held South Point to just 3 points in the second quarter and got within 18-17 at the half.

Hall had a basket and Bruton a foul shot to account for the Lady Pointers scoring.

But the Lady Pointers turned things around in the third quarter by outscoring Chesapeake 13-6 to take a 31-23 lead.

Emma Saddler had another a 3-pointer with Hall scoring 6 points and Mitchell had 4 points.

Kandace Pauley, Emily Duncan and McComas each had a basket for Chesapeake.

In the fourth quarter, Saratina Jackson and Bruton scored 4 points each and Mitchell added 3 more points as the Lady Pointers stopped Chesapeake’s comeback hopes.

Duncan scored 6 points and McComas knocked down a triple for the Lady Panthers who outscored South Point 13-11 in the quarter.

Bruton, Mitchell and Hall scored 10 points each to lead the Lady Pointers. Duncan and McComas had 10 points each for Chesapeake.

On Thursday, Chesapeake will host Rock Hill and South Point entertains Portsmouth.

South Point 15 3 13 11 = 42

Chesapeake 7 10 6 13 = 36

SOUTH POINT (4-5, 3-4): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Liz Ermalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Camille Hall 4 0 2-2 8, Sarah Mitchell 4 0 2-5 10, Emma Saddler 0 2 0-4 6, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Karmen Bruton 1 2 3-4 10, Sartina Jackson 2 0 0-0 4, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3 7-14 42. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (4-7, 2-5): Kandace Pauley 2 0 0-0 4, Robin Isaacs 0 1 0-0 3, Emily Duncan 5 0 0-0 10, Kate Ball 1 1 2-3 7, Brooklyn McComas 2 2 0-0 10, Erin Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Sidney Fuller 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4 2-3 36. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.