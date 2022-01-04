Trio do Lady Dragons scoring in win

Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Call them the Fairland Lady Dragons trio.

No, they aren’t a singing group but the number of players who did most of the scoring as the Lady Dragons rolled past the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 71-21 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Bree Allen scored 27 points, Tomi Hinkle had 23 and Kylee Bruce 14 as they compiled 64 points between them. The only other player to score was Kamryn Barnitz with 7.

Hinkle knocked down two 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Allen and Bruce added 4 points each as Fairland (10-2, 7-0) took a 23-8 first quarter lead.

Kirsten Williams had a 3-pointer, Evan Williams a 3-point play and Isabel Morgan a basket to account for Ironton’s scoring.

Allen took the lead in the second quarter as she drained two 3-pointers and scored 16 points with Hinkle and Bruce scoring 6 each to make it an insurmountable 51-8 lead at the half as Ironton went scoreless in the quarter.

Allen had 4 points in the this quarter with Hinkle and Barnitz hitting 3-pointers and the lead was 61-15.

Kirsten Williams had another 3-pointer while Morgan and Evan Williams each went 2-for-2 at the line.

Allen and Bruce scored 4 points each in the fourth quarter with Barnitz adding a basket.

Bruce grabbed 7 rebounds, Hinkle had 5 steals with Reece Barnitz and Kamryn Barnitz getting 3 steals each.

Morgan, Evan Williams and Kirsten Williams had 2 points each in the quarter for Ironton.

For the game, Kirsten Williams had 8 points, Evan Williams 7 and Morgan 6 points for Ironton (6-7, 4-4).

On Thursday, Ironton visits Gallipolis and Fairland travels to Coal Grove in a battle for first place in the OVC.

Ironton 8 0 7 6 = 21

Fairland 23 28 10 10 = 71

IRONTON (6-6, 4-3): Peyton Deer 0 0 0-2 0, Evan Williams 1 0 5-6 7, Teegan Carpenter 0 0 0-0 0, Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 1 2 0-0 8, Keegan Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 2 0 2-2 6, Emerson White 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 2 7-10 21. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (10-2, 7-0): Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0 , Makenna Black 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spence 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 9 2 3-6 27, Tomi Hinkle 5 4 1-2 23, Kamryn Barnitz 2 1 0-0 7, Avery Byers 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 7 0 0-0 14. Totals: 23 7 4-8 71. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.