Alexander Johnson

Alexander Niels Johnson, 22, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Dec. 30, 2021, in his home. Alex is survived by his infant daughter, Athena Renee.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the trust that has been established in his daughter, Athena’s name 529 plan ugift529.com Use code J98-U5G, or his favorite project, https://www.lastprisonerproject.org.

