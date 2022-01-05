Calendar of Events Jan. 8–Feb. 5

Saturday

Hanging Rock Village Council Meeting

Hanging Rock Village Council’s organizational meeting has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. The meeting has been rescheduled to Feb. 5.

Monday

Ironton Schools Board Meeting

The Ironton Schools Board will have its organizational meeting from 5:30–5:45 p.m. in the Ironton High School cafeteria. It will have its regular meeting from 5:45–6:45 p.m. Upon request to the Superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity.

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Local Board of Education will have its organizational meeting for the 2022 calendar year 6 p.m. at Fairland High School.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will be meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School Library.

South Point BOE Meeting

The South Point Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. and will meet in regular session, at 6:15 p.m. in the South Point Board of Education Office.

Chesapeake BOE Meeting

The Chesapeake Board of Education will hold its organizational and regular meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the middle school cafeteria and the regular meeting will follow immediately after.

Tuesday

Storm Water Task Force Meeting

The Storm Water Task Force will hold its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Union-Rome Sewer System, 32 Private Drive #11100, Chesapeake.

Symmes Valley BOE Meeting

The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will have its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school lecture hall, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood. The regular January board meeting will be held immediately after.

Feb. 5

Hanging Rock Village Council Meeting

The Hanging Rock Village Council will meet at 8 a.m. at the municipal meeting, 400 Main St., Hanging Rock.