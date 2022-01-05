Calendar of Events Jan. 8–Feb. 5
Published 10:45 am Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Saturday
Hanging Rock Village Council Meeting
Hanging Rock Village Council’s organizational meeting has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. The meeting has been rescheduled to Feb. 5.
Monday
Ironton Schools Board Meeting
The Ironton Schools Board will have its organizational meeting from 5:30–5:45 p.m. in the Ironton High School cafeteria. It will have its regular meeting from 5:45–6:45 p.m. Upon request to the Superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity.
Fairland BOE Meeting
The Fairland Local Board of Education will have its organizational meeting for the 2022 calendar year 6 p.m. at Fairland High School.
Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting
Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will be meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School Library.
South Point BOE Meeting
The South Point Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. and will meet in regular session, at 6:15 p.m. in the South Point Board of Education Office.
Chesapeake BOE Meeting
The Chesapeake Board of Education will hold its organizational and regular meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the middle school cafeteria and the regular meeting will follow immediately after.
Tuesday
Storm Water Task Force Meeting
The Storm Water Task Force will hold its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Union-Rome Sewer System, 32 Private Drive #11100, Chesapeake.
Symmes Valley BOE Meeting
The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will have its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school lecture hall, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood. The regular January board meeting will be held immediately after.
Feb. 5
Hanging Rock Village Council Meeting
The Hanging Rock Village Council will meet at 8 a.m. at the municipal meeting, 400 Main St., Hanging Rock.