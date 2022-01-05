Coal Grove’s Townhouse closed

Village will be accepting payments in drop box, online

The Village of Coal Grove’s government center, the Townhouse, will be closed to walk-in traffic until further notice.

The reason is simple.

“Illness,” said Coal Grove Mayor Gary Sherman. “We got too many sick people, four workers. And I’ve been sick all weekend myself, respiratory infection.”

He said there have been a couple people test positive for COVID-19, but his test came back negative.

The office is still open but customers are being asked to use the drop box next to the building to pay bills.

“We are just closed from people coming inside,” Sherman said. “The office isn’t shut down, we are still operating. There are people working, answering phones and taking care of bills. People just have to use the drop box or pay online.”

He said the closure was just to be cautious.

“We can’t afford to let people come inside and bring more sickness or we pass it onto the public,” Sherman said. “This isn’t the first time we’ve done this. We closed last year when everyone else did.”

In 2020, the Townhouse was closed to the public from March 24-June 8 and when it was re-opened, it was with reduced hours, extra cleaning and social distancing.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please call the office at 740-532-7447.