Snowfall expected to hit Thursday morning

Colder temperatures coming as well for weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in advance of Thursday’s expected snowfall.

Snow is expected throughout the region, the first accumulation of the season, and should start around 10 a.m., Kimberly Hoeppner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, which covers Lawrence County, said.

“It will be quiet until about mid-morning,” she said. Noting that snowfall will then start and continue through the afternoon, finally tapering off around midnight.

“It’s going to be for a fairly long duration,” she said.

The current forecast calls for about 4-6 inches, Hoeppner said, though she added that is uncertain and those totals could change later tonight, as the snow gets closer.

She said Friday will bring much lower temperatures, with lows around 12 degrees and a high of only 26 degrees. Temperatures for the weekend are expected to be similar.

She said no further precipitation is expected beyond Thursday.