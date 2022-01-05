Snowfall expected to hit Thursday morning

Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Colder temperatures coming as well for weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in advance of Thursday’s expected snowfall.

Snow is expected throughout the region, the first accumulation of the season, and should start around 10 a.m., Kimberly Hoeppner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, which covers Lawrence County, said.

“It will be quiet until about mid-morning,” she said. Noting that snowfall will then start and continue through the afternoon, finally tapering off around midnight.

“It’s going to be for a fairly long duration,” she said.

The current forecast calls for about 4-6 inches, Hoeppner said, though she added that is uncertain and those totals could change later tonight, as the snow gets closer.

She said Friday will bring much lower temperatures, with lows around 12 degrees and a high of only 26 degrees. Temperatures for the weekend are expected to be similar.

She said no further precipitation is expected beyond Thursday.

More News

Calendar of Events Jan. 8–Feb. 5

Senator Portman contracts COVID-19

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Coal Grove’s Townhouse closed

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you optimistic the COVID-19 pandemic will come under control in 2022?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...