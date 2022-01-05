Dragons outscore Panthers in 2OT

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Fairland and Chesapeake rivalry is alive and well.

The Dragons and Panthers lit up the scoreboard and battled back and forth before Fairland outlasted the Panthers 88-86 in double overtime on Tuesday.

Aiden Porter had a triple-double for Fairland (10-3, 6-1) as he scored 35 points to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Porter is now just 25 points shy of setting the Dragons’ all-time scoring record.

Chase Allen had a career-high 18 points along with 7 rebounds and 7 assists as he played in place of the injured Ethan Taylor. J.D. Thacker had 14 points and Steeler Leap 10 points, 7 boards and 2 steals.

Chesapeake had five players in double figures led by Levi Blankenship with 32 points and 6 rebounds.

Braxton Oldaker had 19 points, Ben Bragg 14, Dannie Maynard 11 and J.D. Daniels 10 for the Panthers (5-3, 2-3).

Porter lit up the scoreboard in the first quarter with 15 points including three 3-pointers as the Dragons took a scant 21-20 lead.

Oldaker hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Richardson and Bragg added 4 points each.

Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 of Fairland’s 11 points in the second quarter to give the Dragons a 32-28 lead at the break.

Leap had 8 points and both Porter and Thacker had 6 points each in the third quarter and the Dragons opened up a 57-50 lead.

Blankenship scored 7 points including a 3-pointer and a technical free throw, Maynard had a 3-pointer among his 5 points, Older scored 4 points while Daniels and Bragg also nailed 3-pointers.

The Panthers put together a comeback in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 71 at the end of regulation.

Blankenship and Bragg had 5 points each including a 3-pointer, Older and Maynard scored 4 each and Daniels added a triple.

Allen had another 3-pointer and Porter was 4-for-5 at the line in the fourth quarter as the game.

In overtime, Porter had two more 3-pointers and and Leap added a basket while Blankenship had 3-pointer and scored 4 points with Daniels and Bragg each getting a basket and the game was tied at 79.

But in the second overtime, Porter was 4-of-6 at the line and Allen hit a 3-pointer and went 2-for-2 at the line.

The Panthers fell just short as Blankenship hit a hit sixth 3-pointer and scored 5 points with Older added a basket.

On Friday, Fairland visits Rock Hill and Chesapeake goes to Gallipolis.

Fairland 21 11 25 14 8 9 = 88

Chesapeake 20 8 22 21 8 7 = 86

FAIRLAND (9-3, 3-1): Will Davis 3-5 0-0 1-1 7, Aiden Porter 6-7 5-9 8-11 35, J.D. Thacker 7-12 0-0 0-0 14, Zach Tooley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Allen 3-9 3-8 3-4 18, Steeler Leap 5-8 0-0 0-2 10, Brycen Hunt 2-4 0-0 0-2 4, Brody Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 34-62 12-20 88. 3-pt goals: 8-17. Rebounds: 36 (Porter 10, Leep 7, Allen 7, Thacker 6). Assists: 26 (Porter 10, Allen 7). Steals: 5 (Leeps 2). Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Leep.

CHESAPEAKE (5-2, 2-2): Caleb Cox 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Levi Blankenship 5-9 6-9 4-8 32, Dannie Maynard 4-7. 1-3 0-0 11, Camron Shockley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Daniels 2-2 2-2 0-0 10, Austin Henderson 0-0 0-0 0- 0, Braxton Oldaker 8-11 1-2 0-2 19, Ben Bragg 4-7 2-2 0-1 14. Totals: 35-56 4-11 86. 3-pt goals: 12-19. Rebounds: 15 (Blankenship 6, Bragg 6). Assists: 4 (Maynard 4). Steals: 2 (Maynard 2).. Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Maynard.