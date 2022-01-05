Flyers upset Titans in SOC, 51-49

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Vince Lombardi once said, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”

Things got tough Tuesday night and the St. Joseph Flyers got going.

The Flyers were facing co-Southern Ohio Conference leader Portsmouth Notre Dane and got tough and upset the Titans 51-49.

“The kids played hard and hit some shots in the first quarter to get us going,” said Flyers’ coach Jacob Wells.

“”I’m proud of our guys. It got physical and a little chippy at times, but we stayed level-headed and finished.”

The Flyers led 50-47 when Chucky McCloud was fouled with seven seconds left. McCloud hit the second of two free throws for a 4-point lead.

St. Joseph stood and let the Titans score and because Notre Dame was out of time outs, the Flyers just let the clock run out.

The Flyers (5-4, 3-3) jumped out to a 15-8 first quarter lead as Drew Brown, Elijah Rowe, Zachary Johnson and McCloud all hit 3-pointers.

Strickland hit a 3-pointer and had a couple of foul shots for the Titans.

The Titans rallied to get within 23-22 at the half as Cody Metzler scored 6 points, Dylan Season scored all 5 of his points and Dominic Sparks had all 3 of his points in the quarter.

Brown had 4 points, Johnson was 2-for-2 at the line and Michael Mahlmeister put in a basket for the Flyers.

St. Joseph extended its lead to 38-34 at the end of the third quarter as McCloud scored 4 points, Brown and Rowe each hit their second trifecta and Johnson had 5 points including 3-of-6 at the line.

Metzler and Strickland each hit 3-pointers and combined for 3-of-4 at the line. Carson Sammons added 3 points.

In the fourth quarter, Brown scored 7 points, Kai Coleman had a basket and McCloud was 4-of-8 at the line including the free throw for the final St. Joseph point.

Jermaine Powell had a trey and a pair of free throws, Stickland and Sammons had 4 each but the Titans couldn’t get the win and left Symmes Valley as the lone leader in the SOC.

Brown led the Flyers with a game-high 18 points. McCloud had 11 points and Johnson scored 10.

Notre Dame (4-4, 3-2) got 13 points each from Strickland and Metzler.

St. Joseph visits Symmes Valley on Friday.

Notre Dame 8 14 12 15 = 49

St. Joseph 15 8 15 13 = 51

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (4-4, 3-2): Carson Sammons 2 0 3-3 7, Jermaine Powell 0 1 3-4 6, Carter Campbell 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Seison 2 0 1-2 5, Jonathan Strickland 1 2 5-8 13, Cody Metzler 4 1 2-2 13, Dominic Sparks 1 0 1-2 3, Jaren Edgington 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 11 4 15-21 49. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Campbell.

ST. JOSEPH (4-4, 2-3): Brady Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Kai Coleman 2 0 0-2 4, Wesley Neal 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Mahlmeister 1 0 0-0 2, Elijah Rowe 0 2 0-0 6, Zachary Johnson 1 1 5-8 10, Drew Brown 5 2 2-4 18, Chucky McCloud 2 1 4-8 11. Totals: 11 6 11-22 51. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.