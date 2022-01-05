Freda Chapman

Published 10:58 am Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Obituaries

Freda Chapman

Freda Mae Adams Browning Chapman, 91, of Proctorville, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 pm. Friday at Abundant Life Baptist Church, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service also at the church.

Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Alexander Johnson

Mary Porter

Michalle Oldaker

Phyllis Green

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you optimistic the COVID-19 pandemic will come under control in 2022?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...