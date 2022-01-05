Freda Chapman

Freda Mae Adams Browning Chapman, 91, of Proctorville, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 pm. Friday at Abundant Life Baptist Church, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service also at the church.

Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.