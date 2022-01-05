High School Boys’ Basketball Standings

Published 9:52 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ohio Valley Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

Team                   OVC             All

W L W L

South Point 5 0 9 1

Fairland 4 1 10 3

Ironton 2 2 2 5

Coal Grove 2 2 4 4

Chesapeake 2 3 5 3

Rock Hill 2 3 4 4

Gallipolis 1 3 6 3

Portsmouth 0 4 3 6

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Boys’ Basketball Standings

Team                   SOC             All

W L W L

Sym. Valley 5 1 8 2

Western 5 2 11 2

St. Joseph 3 2 5 4

Notre Dame 3 2 4 4

New Boston 3 2 4 5

Green 3 2 3 6

Sciotoville 1 5 2 6

Ports. Clay 0 7 0 13

