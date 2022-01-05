High School Boys’ Basketball Standings
Published 9:52 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Ohio Valley Conference
Boys’ Basketball Standings
Team OVC All
W L W L
South Point 5 0 9 1
Fairland 4 1 10 3
Ironton 2 2 2 5
Coal Grove 2 2 4 4
Chesapeake 2 3 5 3
Rock Hill 2 3 4 4
Gallipolis 1 3 6 3
Portsmouth 0 4 3 6
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Boys’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Sym. Valley 5 1 8 2
Western 5 2 11 2
St. Joseph 3 2 5 4
Notre Dame 3 2 4 4
New Boston 3 2 4 5
Green 3 2 3 6
Sciotoville 1 5 2 6
Ports. Clay 0 7 0 13