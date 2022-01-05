Mary Porter

Mary Catherine Porter, 65, of Genoa, West Virginia, died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Porter.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Locust Grove Cemetery, Scottown, with Pastor Justin Berry officiating.

There will be no visitation held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.