Michalle Oldaker

Michalle Oldaker, 54, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Chuck Oldaker, Jr.

Funeral service will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be held 12:30–2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.