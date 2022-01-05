Vikings win to climb take 1st place in SOC

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Look who’s sitting atop the Southern Ohio Conference 1 standings.

Coupled with St. Joseph’s upset win over Portsmouth Notre Dame, the Symmes Valley Vikings routed the Portsmouth Clay Panthers 61-27 on Tuesday to take over sole possession of the SOC lead.

Ethan Patterson scored 16 points to lead three players in double figures and 9 different players scored as the Vikings improved to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the SOC.

The Vikings had 3 players in double figures led by Ethan Patterson with 16 points to go with 7 rebounds. Brayden Webb had 13 points 6 rebounds and 2 steals while Caden Brammer got 11 points, 7 steals and 3 assists.

Levi Best and Patterson scored 5 points and each hit a 3-pointer. Webb also had 5 points as he hit 3-of-4 at the line and the Vikings took a 20-9 first quarter lead.

Gavin Cayton scored 4 points and Malachi Loper hit a 3-pointer for East (0-13, 0-7).

Patterson knocked down a trifecta and scored 9 points in the second quarter and Symmes Valley extended its lead to 36-20 at the half.

Cayton scored 5 more points for the Tartans.

Caden Brammer scored 6 points and Webb added 4 more as six different players scored in the third quarter. The defense held the Tartans to 3 points as the lead grew to 54-23.

Jack Holbrook hit a 3-pointer for the Tartans’ only points.

Symmes Valley entertains St. Joseph on Friday.

Sym. Valley 20 16 18 7 = 61

Ports. Clay 9 11 3 4 = 27

SYMMES VALLEY (8-2, 5-1): Ethan Patterson 5-6 2-4 0-0 16, Brayden Webb 5-9 0-0 3-4 13, Caden Brammer 5-7 0-1 1-2 11, Levi Best 2-5 1-3 0-0 7, Aleck Beckett 2-5 0-0 1-1 5, Nick Strow 0-0 1-2 0-0 3, Logan Justice 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Grayson Walsh 1-4 0-2 0-0 2, Josh Saunders 1-1 0-3 0-0 2, Brayden Corn 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 26-57 5-7 61. 3-pt goals: 4-17. Rebounds: 12-O, 17-D = 29 (Patterson 7, Webb 6, Best 5). Assists: 12 (Brammer 3, Walsh 3, Best 2). Steals: 14 (Brammer 7, Webb 2, Walsh 2). Blocks: 6 (Beckett 2). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH CLAY (0-13, 0-7): Brandon Malone 0 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Whitt 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Cayton 4 0 3-4 11, Evan Galestra 2 0 0-0 4, Jack Holbrook 0 1 0-0 3, Malachi Loper 0 1 4-4 7, Mitchell King 1 0 0-4 2, Ethan Carter 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2 7-12 27. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.